Vinal General Store

Suds, sandwiches, and sundries!

Popular Items

Stephen Colbert's Clam Dip (8oz)$11.00
Best Cellar$13.00
smoked turkey, extra sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, shallot crunchies & maple mustard
Live at the Romesco$14.00
roasted mushroom & cauliflower, romesco sauce*, provolone piccante, arugula & shallot crunchies
*contains nuts
Ham 'n' Pimento$12.00
housemade pimento cheese, smoked ham & tomato
Off the Hook$12.00
dill & celery tuna salad, provolone, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & mayo
Pimento Cheese (8oz)$9.00
Build Your Own$13.00
Be your own sandwich chef and build your own!
Vinal Spuckie$15.00
mortadella, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, onion, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, hots mayo & smoked maple vinaigrette
Wintry Mix Salad$10.00
roasted mushrooms & cauliflower, seed brittle, provolone piccante and smoked maple vinaigrette over little leaf lettuce
Turkey Classic$13.00
smoked turkey, american cheese, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & "worcester" sauce

Location

220 Somerville Ave

Somerville MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
