Go
Toast

Yo! Chef What's Cooking?

Come in and enjoy!

3979 Buford Hwy NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Honey$22.00
Grilled salmon with basmati rice, sautéed veggies and YoChef’s cream sauce
YoChef Burger$15.00
Grass fed beef, topped with onions, mushrooms, American cheese with Yochef sauce
Mr. Wonderful
Tortellini pasta, tossed in YoChef’s cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese
Clairmont$22.00
Grilled salmon with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and YoChef’s cream sauce
Salmon Sliders$17.00
Grilled salmon, mango salsa, YoChef sauce
Chicken Sliders$15.00
Breaded chicken tossed with spicy sauce, pico and yochef sauces
YoChef chicken Wrap$15.00
Chicken tossed in sweet & spice sauce, wrapped with pico, lettuce and YoChef sauce
The Cajun
fettuccine pasta tossed in cajun sauce topped with parmesan cheese
Small Yochef Drink$3.00
YoChef Pasta
sautéed with spinach, tomatoes, peppers, fettuccini pasta and tossed with YoChef cream sauce with hint of basil

Location

3979 Buford Hwy NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Costilla Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy The Flavor of Authentic Mexican Food in Atlanta !!!

The Greek Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Pizza, Gyros, Draft Beer, and more.
Yassas!

Chef's Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy your new favorite Vegan restaurant in Buford Hwy!

HAVEN Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston