Buddy's Pizza
The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!
5520 Sashabaw Rd
Location
5520 Sashabaw Rd
Village of Clarkston MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND CLARKSTON
Providing quality food and service since 1972.
Pita Way - Clarkston
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
Crispelli's
Come in and enjoy!!