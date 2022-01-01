Go
Fast Eddie's M.O.A.B.

1228 Tully Rd.

Popular Items

Mushroom & Onion M.O.A.B.$7.50
Hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, grilled onions, mushrooms, mayonnaise, mustard, swiss cheese, tomato, and a sesame seed bun.
Tater Tots$4.50
The Angry Eddie$8.50
Hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, jalapenos, american cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and a sesame seed bun.
Philly Cheese Steak$13.00
Grilled steak, swiss cheese, grilled bell peppers, onions, mayonnaise, ranch, and bbq sauce.
Mega M.O.A.B.$10.00
2 hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, mayonnaise, mustard, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a sesame seed bun.
Fountain Drink$1.00
The '52 M.O.A.B.$8.00
Hand pressed ¼ pound seasoned patty, house made burger sauce, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a sesame seed bun.
Onion Rings$4.50
Curly Fries$4.50
French Fries

Location

1228 Tully Rd.

Modesto CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

