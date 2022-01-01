Go
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Middlefield

15065 Kinsman Rd

Popular Items

Twisted JoJo"s
Lightly seasoned potatoes wedges
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
1lb of Boneless Wings$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
House Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Aquafina 20 Ounce$2.29
Traditional Wings$15.99
8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.
Zepperoni Rolls$4.99
Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Zeppe's Original$10.99
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, Italian dressing, choice of Italian roll or wrap.
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Location

Middlefield OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Vinny's Italian Kitchen

Dutch Country Restaurant

We are a family style restaurant that loves to serve you our home style meals. We take pride in making sure each dish has great flavor, large portions, and affordable prices!
P.S. I have heard many times that our Prime Rib is the best around!!!!

Warren's Spirited Kitchen

Fat Daddy

