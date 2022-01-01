Go
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

Our menu is straightforward with pasta made in front of guests at the chef table, an award winning burger made with Peterson’s ground beef, and entrées with ingredients that your grandmother can pronounce. Our chef, Peter Hoff brings his culinary vision and passion for local ingredients to create a well rounded menu of new modern American comfort food.

515 Washington Avenue North

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
