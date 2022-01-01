Go
Toast

My Burger Eden Prairie

Come in and enjoy!

9258 Hennepin Town Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Kid's Burger$5.95
On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!
Double California$9.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
Chocolate$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Original Burger$7.95
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Original$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Black and Bleu Burger$10.95
Bleu cheese, Bacon, Cajun Spices, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato!
Classic Bacon Cheese$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
California Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Location

9258 Hennepin Town Road

Eden Prairie MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

Over 40 years of serving the best breakfast in the Twin Cities!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0082

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

PIZZA KARMA

No reviews yet

We believe in all things good: good food, good people, good times and doing good. We make our pizzas with the highest quality ingredients and flavors from around the world on our signature naan crust. We serve the pizzas with a smile and we work hard to be good to the earth by composting and recycling all our waste. We contribute to the community by donating a portion of our proceeds to local charitable organizations.
Join us and eat globally, give locally, and feel good.

Fat Pants Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Get your Fat Pants on!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston