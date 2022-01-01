La Provence

Go
In 1996, we came together as a small group of foodie friends to share our passion for the traditional bread, pastries, and food from our countryside villages in and around Provence, France, that we missed so much. Our dream of owning a restaurant and bakery was born and we began planning.

Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
Macaron Box 5$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
Monte Cristo$14.95
Smoked turkey, ham, Swiss, cheddar, pineapple, tomato, and mayonnaise layered on our sourdough bread. Stacked, dipped in egg batter, then grilled to golden brown. Served with raspberry jam and a side: green salad, potato salad, or fresh fruit. Our Cristo is cured for 24 hours to maintain its structure. No substitutions or changes, please.
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake$7.00
Caramelized Banana French Toast$14.95
Our brioche dipped in a rich egg batter, then grilled to golden perfection. Topped with caramelized bananas, white chocolate crème anglaise, and candied walnuts.
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
Baked Eggs a la Francaise$14.50
Poached eggs nestled in grilled hash browns with sautéed mushrooms and ham, finished with gruyère béchamel and Swiss cheese gratiné. Served with toasted baguette slices.
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
BLT Sandwich$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
Grilled Wild Albacore Tuna Melt$14.50
Wild Albacore tuna mixed with premium mayonnaise and finely chopped celery, onions, and carrots, then topped with tomato and melted cheddar cheese. Served on our fresh Provence sourdough bread.

3434 Northeast Sandy Boulevard

Portland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
