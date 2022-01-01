Go
At Zuzu Mo:Mo we’re traditional yet contemporary. A mixture of street food and fine dining. We are Nepali culture with a quintessential Bostonian vibe. Our goal is to bring Nepali cuisine to an increasingly diverse neighborhood. A place to hang out with friends and build bridges with delicious food, local brews and a fine selection of whiskies.

Popular Items

Street Style Samosa (2 Pieces)$1.99
Fried pastry filled with a savory spiced potatoes, onions, peas, cheeseserved with Tamarind and Green (Cilantro based) sauce on the side
MO:MO Tikka Masla$17.99
Choice of Chicken, Pork or Veg MO:MO dipped into cashew based creamy sauce along with onion and tomato sauce for a perfect blend of sweet and spicy taste. Comes with 6 MO:MOs
Chicken Biryani$15.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with Chicken in chef's special biryani Masala
Steam MO:MO
Steamed MO:MO (dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in flour and steamed to perfection served with special tomato-based sauces
Butter Chicken$15.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast cooked in tomato based gravy, rich in butter with creamy cashew sauce
Garlic Naan$3.99
Traditional Naan brushed with ghee, crushed garlic and chopped cilantro
New Road Style- C MO:MO$15.99
Fried MO:MO (Dumplings) sautéed with onions, bell pepper, red chili sauce and Sichuan pepper.
Kothey MO:MO$13.99
Steamed MO:MO (Dumplings) marinated in ZuZu special spices stuffed in
flour and pan fried for the light crispy taste
Chicken Chili$15.99
Boneless chicken marinated in herb grilled in tandoori oven and cooked with onion, bell pepper and Sichuan pepper.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast cooked in cashew based creamy sauce along with onion and tomato sauce for perfect blend of sweet and spicyy taste

Location

Everett MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

