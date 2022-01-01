Go
Toast

Burger Patch - Midtown

Nostalgic burgers, fries, shakes, mac and cheese, chicken sandwiches and seasonal specials with all-natural modern ingredients. 100% plant-based, vegan & dairy-free. Gluten-sensitive options available. Indoor and outdoor dining available. Order for fast pickup or delivery by clicking on the "Pickup" option and adjusting to "Delivery" (delivery fee applies).

2301 K Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Birthday Cake Shake ft. Pushkin's$8.49
Our signature homemade creamy shake layered and topped with Pushkin's Bakery gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and frosting with all natural sugar sprinkles. Choose Vanilla, Chocolate or 50/50. For a limited time while supplies last.
Contains: soy, almond and cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, dairy-free and gluten free.
SIDE Organic Ketchup
Side of organic ketchup to-go
SIDE Cheeze Sauce$2.99
4oz side of our melted spicy cheeze sauce
*Contains almond & cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Earth Quake Shake$6.49
Our signature all-natural frosty plant-based milkshake, made from a blend of cashew, almond and soy milks sweetened with organic agave. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains almond, cashew & soy (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Naked Coffee Patch Float$6.99
Limited edition featuring our creamy homemade Earthquake Shake in either vanilla, chocolate or 50-50, floated over decadent chilled Mexican Mocha coffee, sweetened with condensed coconut milk, brewed locally by Naked Coffee Roasters.
*Contains cashew, soy, almond (shake), coconut, oats and peanuts (coffee). Oats may be manufactured on equipment shared with gluten.
100% vegan, plant-based and dairy-free
Cookie Crumble Shake$8.19
Our signature all-natural dairy-free shakes, sweetened with organic agave and topped with a warm crumbled homemade salted chocolate chip cookie. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains gluten (cookies), soy, cashew & almond (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Patch Dipping Sauces$0.79
Choose from Patch, Ranch or BBQ or our new crazy HOT Scorcher Sauce. Our famous sauces are perfect to dip, drizzle or dress any item. Made in-house with only the best all-natural ingredients.
Patch = kinda like thousand island but with a kick!
Ranch = creamy, light & sweet
BBQ = creamy, savory & sweet
*Patch, Ranch & BBQ contain soy
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Root Beer Patch Float$5.49
A classic Root Beer float featuring our homemade Vanilla Bean Shake paired with Maine Root 100% natural craft Root Beer made with fair-trade pure cane sugar.
*Contains cashew, soy and almonds.
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Blackberry Patch Shake$7.99
Our homemade seasonal shake layered with all-natural organic blackberry compote made fresh in-house, sweetened with organic agave and topped with our gluten-free crumble and animal cookie! $1 goes to Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary through May.
Choose: vanilla, chocolate or 50/50
Contains: cashew, almond and soy (shake).
100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free & gluten-free
Chocolate Cherry Patch Shake$6.99
Our homemade seasonal shake layered with all-natural cherry compote made fresh in-house, sweetened with organic agave and topped with our homemade chocolate sauce!
Choose: vanilla, chocolate or 50/50
Contains: cashew, almond (shake, chocolate) and soy (shake).
100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free & gluten-free
See full menu

Location

2301 K Street

Sacramento CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Just Eat Takeout

No reviews yet

Jet's American Grill & Bar. In the Heart of Midtown Sacramento. Serving late night eats and entertainment 7 days a week!

The Flamingo House Social Club

No reviews yet

The Flamingo House offers a unique, elegant, social environment for our guests. This makes for an awesome place to host your next event. Whether you reserve the bar and main floor for your wedding reception, corporate event, or any other special day, we are happy to host you!

Jacks Urban Eats

No reviews yet

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

Localis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston