Go
Toast

Little House Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

339 State Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Wrap$11.00
Two scrambled eggs with chevre, arugula, pickled red onions, chopped tomatoes, and harissa aioli served in a warm pita.
Combo Salad$13.50
Curried mango chicken salad, french lentil salad, feta cheese crostini and a maple balsamic dressing.
Latte$3.50
One or two shots of espresso and steamed milk.
Maple Roasted Butternut Squash Salad$16.00
Caramelized onions, goat cheese, dried cranberries, spiced pepitas, on a bed of spinach and dressed with a sherry vinaigrette.
Classic Egg Sandwich$7.00
Ciabatta, cheddar cheese, fried egg and mayo with your choice of meat or avocado.
Red Thai Curry Chicken Kebabs$27.00
Tender vegetables simmered in coconut lime sauce and jasmine rice. Suggested wine pairing: Patrizi Gavi Di Gavi.
Classic Falafel Wrap$13.00
Chickpea and fava bean fritters with chopped salad and lemon aioli wrapped in a warm pita or served over mixed greens.
French Lentil Salad$13.50
Green lentils, raisins, red bell pepper, and carrots in a maple balsamic vinaigrette served on greens with walnuts and sheep's milk feta cheese crostini.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.00
Marinated rotisserie chicken breast smothered with lemon aioli, chopped cucumber, tomato and onion salad, wrapped in a warm pita or served over mixed greens.
Faroe Island Salmon$29.00
Spicy Asian slaw, ginger-peanut dressing, white rice, fresh herbs, and sriracha mayo. Suggested wine pairing: Famiglia Castellani Vermentino.

Location

339 State Rd

Vineyard Haven MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Dog Water Street Bakery

No reviews yet

A delicious first or last stop by the ferry! On-the-go options include freshly made sandwiches, savory chowder, and our popular Breakfast “Woofer” sandwich. A chewy ginger cookie, rich brownie, or flaky pastry will make the perfect sweet addition to your meal.

Beach Road

No reviews yet

Down Island | Inspired By The Sea Beach Road is an inviting contemporary canteen with a stunning view of Lagoon Pond located in the harbor town of Vineyard Haven on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. Our interiors were inspired by the historic maritime industry of our neighboring shipyards. Get tempted by our unique cocktails, craft beers and lovely wines. Our seasonally focused menu has an emphasis on seafood and a fresh take on New England cuisine. Everything is house-made and lovingly prepared by Chef Frank Williams, Baker Leslie Hewson and their dedicated talented teams. We are committed to supporting our local food shed and sourcing from regional fishermen, farmers and food artisans.

Copper Wok

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garde East

No reviews yet

With over 500 labels, Garde East features one of the most extensive wine programs in the region, and selections can be ordered along with our decadent picnic offerings.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston