Quesadilla Gorilla - SLO
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
570 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo CA 93401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant