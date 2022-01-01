Go
Toast

Poulette - 9th Ave

Come in and enjoy!

790 9th avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 chicken + 2 sides + 2 sauces$19.75
Our chickens are all natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free. Roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices.
1/4 chicken + 1 side + 1 sauce$11.90
Whole chicken$18.95
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Whole chicken + 4 sides + 4 sauces$34.95
1/4 chicken and 2 sides$12.85
Diet coke can$1.50
1/2 chicken and 1 side$13.95
Sandwich and 1 side$12.95
Blue Cheese$0.75
Wings$9.95
Breaded and Fried. Choice of Salt & Pepper, BBQ or Buffalo sauce.

Location

790 9th avenue

ny NY

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Macarena

No reviews yet

We are a Latin restaurant in the heart of New York

Badshah Modern Indian restaurant

No reviews yet

A fusion of flavors from the Indian subcontinent mixed with soul food, Badshah is here to tease your palette with small bites fit for royalty.

Dutch Fred's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Harrow New York

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston