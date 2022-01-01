Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton
This is where the magic happens. Brighton is our HQ where we roast our craft coffee and bake our homemade bagels.
415 Western Avenue
Popular Items
Location
415 Western Avenue
Brighton MA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Honeycomb Creamery Allston
Come in and enjoy!
Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street
2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS. Please make sure you are respecting 6ft of social distance while waiting in line to pick up your order.
Article 24
Monday thru Friday
Dine-Inside or Outside & Contactless
Takeout 3pm - 9:30pm
Saturday Dine-In or Outside & Contactless Takeout 12pm-9:30pm
Sunday Dine-Inside or Outside & Contactless Takeout 11am-4pm
The Bagel Table
Come in and enjoy!