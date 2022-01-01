Go
  Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton

Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton

This is where the magic happens. Brighton is our HQ where we roast our craft coffee and bake our homemade bagels.

415 Western Avenue

Popular Items

Latte$4.75
Espresso with steamed milk or milk substitute, 12 oz.
Hot Coffee$2.75
Freshly brewed drip coffee.
Build Your Own$2.50
Bagel sliced and toasted with choice of spread and additions.
The Fix$8.00
free-range eggs, sausage, smoked gouda, pepper jam, on a biscuit *eggs contain dairy*
Egg & Cheese$6.00
free-range eggs and sharp cheddar on a fresh bagel *eggs contain dairy*
Presto! Pesto!$8.00
cage free eggs, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *eggs contain dairy*
Sunrise$7.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs, and sharp cheddar. vegan (vg) substitutions available.
Cold Brew$4.00
Brewed at cool temperature for hours to yeild a balanced and smooth brew, served over ice.
Iced Coffee$3.75
Freshly brewed iced coffee. Carefully sourced and small batch roasted in Brighton.
Tequila Sunrise$8.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs, spicy diablo cream cheese, pico de gallo, on a bagel *eggs contain dairy*

Location

415 Western Avenue

Brighton MA

Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
