The Runaway

Burgers ~ Booze ~ Nothing to Lose

3523 12th St NE

Popular Items

Stacked Sliders$16.00
Three sliders served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese.
Coke$4.00
Kids Nuggs$10.00
Hot Goat Poppers$9.00
Fried balls of breaded goat cheese drizzled in ancho honey.
Bourbon BBQ Grilled Wings
Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.00
Served with flat bread.
Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Egg, arugula, brie cheese, avocado, Sriracha sauce, and your choice of maple sage sausage or bacon on a brioche bun or house-made maple biscuit. Served with a side of home fries.
Vegan Wings$9.00
4 Vegan Wings served with your choice of sauce: Ancho Honey, Hot Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ, Orange Sesame, or Thai Peanut.
Panko Fried Eggplant$8.00
Drizzled with red pepper coulis and fresh Thai basil. Served with a side of Thai green curry aioli.
Ancho Honey Grilled Wings
Location

3523 12th St NE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
