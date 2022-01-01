Go
Toast

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

DC | Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Winter Farro Bowl$12.50
Warm farro, roasted button mushrooms, acorn squash, and arugula tossed with parsley relish served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and a poached egg.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy

Location

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Upper West Side Cafe

No reviews yet

Upper West Side Café is a modern and energetic café embedded in the heart of Squash on Fire, overlooking M Street. A gathering place which provides live viewing of a High Paced social urban sport, the Mediterranean influenced menu offers seasonal dishes to be enjoyed every day.

Dawson's Market Dupont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Banana Leaves

No reviews yet

The Most Authentic Asian Cuisine In Town

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee

No reviews yet

hmm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston