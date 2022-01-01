Go
Banner picView gallery

Rainbow Cafe - 209 S Main

Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

209 S Main

Pendleton, OR 97801

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

209 S Main, Pendleton OR 97801

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Great Pacific
orange starNo Reviews
403 S Main St Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
OMG! Burgers & Brew - Pendleton location only
orange star4.6 • 966
241 S Main St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub
orange star4.8 • 817
230 SE Court Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
BackFire Station
orange starNo Reviews
911 SW Court Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Mac's Bar & Grill - 1400 SW Dorion Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1400 SW Dorion Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery
orange star4.8 • 454
511 SE Court AVE Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pendleton

OMG! Burgers & Brew - Pendleton location only
orange star4.6 • 966
241 S Main St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub
orange star4.8 • 817
230 SE Court Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery
orange star4.8 • 454
511 SE Court AVE Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Joe's fiesta grill and cantina - 322 S Main St
orange star4.5 • 214
322 S Main St Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Sorbenots Coffee - Pendleton
orange star4.0 • 12
402 SE 9th St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Pendleton

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rainbow Cafe - 209 S Main

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston