Go
Toast
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

Come in and enjoy!

1431 W 26th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lunch Chicken Breast Acapulco$11.25
Mexican-style Grilled Chicken Breast with sliced avocado, tomatoes, and topped with fresh melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans a la charra.
LG Strawberry Rita$9.75
LG Gold Rita$9.75
Mexican Guacamole
Side of Guacamole$2.75
Pitcher Premium Margaritas$45.00
LG Regular Rita$8.75
Fanta Mexicana$2.95
ERNESTO DIP$8.85
Side A La Charra Beans$3.50
Mexican style pinto bean stew
See full menu

Location

1431 W 26th St

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Barking Pig

No reviews yet

The Barking Pig is your neighborhood Patio Bar and Grill. We pride ourselves in great customer service while providing craft foods and drinks for your pleasure. Our patios and play areas are pet and kid friendly.

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Tower Cafe #11 Ella

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston