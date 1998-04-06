Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Sterling
  • /
  • First Break Sports Bar - 46970 Community Plaza Suite #200
Main picView gallery

First Break Sports Bar - 46970 Community Plaza Suite #200

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

46970 Community Plaza Suite #200

Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

46970 Community Plaza Suite #200, Sugarland Run VA 20164

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pollos Inti Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
47100 Community Plaza 122 Sterling, VA 20164
View restaurantnext
Thai by Thai - Sterling
orange star4.5 • 4,987
46930 Cedar Lake Plaza Sterling, VA 20164
View restaurantnext
Ridgetop Coffee & Tea
orange starNo Reviews
21631 Ridgetop Circle Suite 100 Sterling, VA 20166
View restaurantnext
BRX Oven
orange star4.8 • 21
1025-A Seneca Road Great Falls, VA 22066
View restaurantnext
BRX American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1025-I Seneca Road Great Falls, VA 22066
View restaurantnext
La Prensa Tacos & Tapas - 21305 Windmill Parc Dr
orange star4.6 • 98
21305 Windmill Parc Dr Sterling, VA 20166
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sugarland Run

Thai by Thai - Sterling
orange star4.5 • 4,987
46930 Cedar Lake Plaza Sterling, VA 20164
View restaurantnext
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling
orange star4.7 • 1,364
7 Pidgeon Hill Dr Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
Saffron House of Kabob
orange star4.8 • 1,100
_20921 DAVENPORT DR Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
The Dons' Wood Fired Pizza - Cascades Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 545
21018 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0139 - Sterling Southbank
orange star4.8 • 286
21012 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 9139 - Sterling Southbank (OLD)
orange star4.8 • 286
21012 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sugarland Run

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

First Break Sports Bar - 46970 Community Plaza Suite #200

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston