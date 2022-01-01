Go
Toast

Yumbii- Queso Shop

Come in and enjoy!

2907 North Druid Hills Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carnitas$6.00
Pork butt cooked low and slow and topped with taco shop guac and homemade pico de gallo.
Veggie$5.00
Crispy tots topped with blistered corn, diced jalapeno, and homemade avocado lime crema.
Chicken & Crispy Kale$5.00
Freshly grilled chicken thigh, crispy kale, radish, avocado lime crema.
Chicken Tinga Tostada$5.00
House fried corn tortilla topped with chicken tinga, charro beans, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and onoin.
Charro Beans$4.00
Dried pinto beans slow cooked on our secret broth topped with pico and avocado lime crema.
Mexican Coke$3.00
Carnitas$5.00
Pork butt cooked low and slow and topped with taco shop guac and homemade pico de gallo.
Carne Asada$5.00
24 hour marinated rib-eye, seared and topped with homemade salsa roja, taco shop guac, cilantro, and onion.
Loaded Tots$10.00
Crispy tots topped with queso, charro beans, pico, taco shop guac, and crema.
Mexican Corn$4.00
Blistered corn topped with Takis, queso fresco, avocado lime crema, and cilantro.
See full menu

Location

2907 North Druid Hills Road

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chai Peking

No reviews yet

Chai Peking is a Glatt Kosher Chinese restaurant certified by the AKC, located inside the Kroger in Toco Hills.
To provide you the highest quality, all of our menu items are made fresh to order. Orders take an average of 15 minutes to prepare. Ordering in advance is not required but is highly encouraged.
We never use any MSG, dairy products, pork, or fish.
All of our bread products are proudly Pas Yisroel.
EVERYTHING on our menu is 6-hour meat except steamed rice.
UPON REQUEST, many of our dishes can be made without gluten, sugar, soy, or nuts.
Hot and spicy items are denoted with a * but upon request, most dishes can be made more or less spicy.
Most entrees come with a side of steamed rice, or plain fried rice on request for a small fee.
B’teyavon!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Beergarden Brats

No reviews yet

Bringing a true Bavarian Beer-garden experience, authentic Beer-garden food, and a festive atmosphere with some Gemütlichkeit.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston