Backroads BBQ Express
Texas-style barbeque and southern comfort foods, cooked slow and served fast.
316 West State Street
Popular Items
Location
316 West State Street
West Lafayette IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
State 19
Come in and enjoy!
Walk-Ons
More than a restaurant!
The Twisted Hammer
Come in and enjoy!
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. is a locally owned coffee shop serving traditional espresso drinks along with seasonal creations along with hand crafted doughnuts and crepes.