2Bears Tavern Uptown
Come in and enjoy!
1140 West Wilson Avenue
Location
1140 West Wilson Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|1:30 pm - 4:30 am
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 4:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 4:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 4:30 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 4:30 am
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 4:30 am
|Saturday
|1:30 pm - 5:30 am
Nearby restaurants
T'oui Macarons & Patisserie
Come in and enjoy!
Gigio's Pizzeria
Great pizza! Order for pick up or delivery.
Ba Le Sandwiches
Come in and enjoy!
Furama Restaurant
Family owned restaurant serving authentic Chinese cuisine and Dim Sum in Uptown Chicago.