Wilder
Time to get Wilder!
2009 Sansom St
Location
2009 Sansom St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.
Revolution Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Mission Taqueria
Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)
Her Place
kind of a restaurant. more of a dinner party.