Grand Canyon Brewing - Williams

Come in and enjoy!

301 N 7th St

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Lettuce Tomatoe Onion Pretzel Bun Pickel Spear add cheese $1.49
Kids Cheese Pizza$7.49
The Works$22.00
Up to six (6) Toppings
64oz Growler Fill$13.00
Growlers
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Grilled Shrimp Pico De Gallo Cabbage Chipotle Cream Sauce Flour Tortillas With side
Supreme$20.00
Marinara Mozzarella Onions Pepperoni Bell Pappers Mushrooms
Pepperioni Pizza$20.00
GCB Cans
Grilled Cheese$7.49
Location

301 N 7th St

Williams AZ

Sunday2:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

