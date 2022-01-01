Kippered DTLA
you got canned
-361 s broadway
Location
-361 s broadway
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Spring St. Cafe
We're a 9th Floor Cafe!
Badmaash - Downtown LA
Come in and enjoy!
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
Come in and enjoy a piece of Dalia's authentic Mexican Kitchen to your home
Gusto Green DTLA
We are excited to be part of the Green Street community and provide Intentional Indulgence to our neighbors.
Please your order here and we will be happy to offer free in-building delivery!
Gusto Green's goal is to provide a space where life is enriched through connection to community and providing opportunities to explore new and engaging experiences in food and wellness.