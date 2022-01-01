Go
Amici's

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout San Francisco.

2200 Lombard St.

Popular Items

HALF & HALF
BEEF MEATBALLS (3)$5.75
Fresh Parmesan
Paper Plates
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
Crushed Red Peppers
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
Build Your Own Pizza

2200 Lombard St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
