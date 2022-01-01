The Alibi Cocktails & Bites
Come in and enjoy!
231 Minuteman Cswy
Location
231 Minuteman Cswy
Cocoa Beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sergios Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Tropics Cocktail Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Jazzys Mainely Lobster and Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
4th Street Fillin Station
4th Street Fillin serves casual upscale menu items, weekend brunch, plant based options, craft beer & handcrafted cocktails. Indoor & outdoor seating. Family & pet friendly.