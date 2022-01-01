Go
Toast

K Brew - Drive Thru

Come in and enjoy!

Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon and Chive Cream Cheese$1.80
Cafe Au Lait
Batch Brewed Coffee + steamed Cruze Farm milk
Cinnamon Vanilla Latte
Organic vanilla + cinnamon + signature espresso
Salt$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$5.45
Egg + cheese + your choice of meat or avocado
Juniper Berry Latte$5.00
Lox Bagel Sandwich$10.95
Salmon + red onion + capers + cream cheese
Kalita Wave$4.00
Well-rounded, medium bodied
Drip Coffee
Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed

Location

Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harvest - Land Sea Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tandur Indian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tandur Indian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Tandur is a flavor journey of the regions of India. Now, we bring more flavor varieties to your table – freshly prepared, inspired by Indian tradition with a modern, Tandur style. It is the best of both worlds with regional authentic flavors and unique, signature creations you will find only at Tandur.

Bearden Hill Fieldhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston