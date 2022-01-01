K Brew - Drive Thru
Come in and enjoy!
Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021
Popular Items
Location
Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Harvest - Land Sea Vine
Come in and enjoy!
Tandur Indian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Tandur Indian Kitchen
Tandur is a flavor journey of the regions of India. Now, we bring more flavor varieties to your table – freshly prepared, inspired by Indian tradition with a modern, Tandur style. It is the best of both worlds with regional authentic flavors and unique, signature creations you will find only at Tandur.
Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
Come in and enjoy!