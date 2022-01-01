The French Laundry
Come in and enjoy!
6640 Washington Street
Location
6640 Washington Street
Yountville CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bottega Napa Valley
Come in and enjoy!
Bouchon Bistro
Thank you dining at Bouchon! Visit our website at www.bouchonbistro.com
Visit our retail store around the corner: FINESSE, THE STORE, or at www.finessethestore.com
GRATUITY NOT INCLUDED
Ad Hoc
Be the MVP of your Super Bowl party with our famous Ad Hoc Fried Chicken!
Regiis Ova Caviar Lounge
Celebrate Valentine's Day with special offerings!