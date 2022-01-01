Go
Ocean Thai Sushi

9516 Haver Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MANGO WITH SWEET STICKY RICE$4.50
Mango and sweet sticky rice mixed with coconut milk.
MISO SOUP$3.00
tofu, seaweed, scallion with miso broth
POKE BOWL$12.00
choice of salmon, tuna, grilled tofu, poke sauce, radish, cucumber, Sweet onion, edamame, wakame, carrot, avocado, sesame seed, ponzu
SPRING ROLLS$6.00
(4) Deep fried spring rolls with carrot, cabbage, and silver noodles served with a side of sweet and sour sauce
PAD WOON SEN
Stir-fried bean thread noodles with onion, cabbage, carrot, celery, tomato, green onion and egg. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.
TOM YUM SOUP
Hot and spicy. Thai hot and sour soup with lemongrass, lime leaves, lime juice, chili paste, mushroom and cilantro.
PAD KEE MAO (DRUNKEN NOODLES)
Stir-fried wide noodles, carrots, basil, tomatoes, broccoli,bell peppers, and cabbage,green beans. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.
SPICY SALMON ROLL$8.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, sesame seeds, seaweed, topped with spicy mayo.
GYOZA$5.00
Fried dumplings, choice of chicken or vegetable, with house special sauce
PAD THAI
Stir-Fried thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, tamarind sauce, and egg with crushed peanuts. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

Location

Indianapolis IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

