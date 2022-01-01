Go
Toast

Brix - Westport

Bar-Lounge

4112 Pennsylvania Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4112 Pennsylvania Avenue

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jerusalem Cafe - Westport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Providence By The Slice

No reviews yet

Providence By The Slice Featuring New York Slices, Detroit & Sicilian Squares.

Julep Cocktail Club

No reviews yet

We fancy ourselves more than just a local watering hole. We're curators of fine whiskey and hand-crafted cocktails, administrators of delicious fare and custodians of unequaled hospitality. No matter your tastes, budget, or style, we've got something for you.

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

No reviews yet

Guy's Deli at Kelly's is a new concept selling delicious pizza and deli sandwiches out of Kelly's Westport Inn in KCMO.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston