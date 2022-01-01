Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine

The Point In Fells

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated, The Point Restaurant Group prides on catering to what people want and we know what it takes for our guests to have an enjoyable dining experience. Our scratch kitchen uses only the freshest local ingredients, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options and our menus are revamped seasonally to keep things interesting (and of course, to keep your palates happy).

Located in historic Fells Point at the corner of Thames and South Anne Street, you’ll be able to enjoy amazing harbor views during your visit with us. If you’re looking for that classic Fells Point bar atmosphere, our first floor is equipped with plenty of TV’s to follow whatever sporting event you’re into, live music every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as our game room with pool, skeeball and more. Hoping for a quieter atmosphere? Head upstairs for additional dining and a separate bar.

