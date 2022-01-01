Go
Shack Breakfast & Lunch

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

731 S Lindbergh Blvd

Popular Items

DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
MAKE A GROWN MAN CRY$11.49
Breakfast burrito stuffed w/ bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs & onions served with a bed of crispy hash browns & topped w/ housemade Queso cheese & salsa fresca
WITNESS PROTECTION$10.99
Avocado, mozzarella & tomato served w/ hash browns & english muffin
BACON$4.49
BREAKFAST SHACKAROO$6.00
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$10.99
Our fried steak, Our gravy, Our hash browns & eggs from someone else's chicken
BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$5.99
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrup.
FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE$8.99
Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup
KING OF CLUB$10.49
Chicken sausage, bacon, tomato, Cheddar cheese & avocado ranch served w/ english muffin & hash browns
HOUSEMADE BISCUIT 'N GRAVY$3.49

Location

731 S Lindbergh Blvd

Frontenac MO

Sunday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:59 am
