EMMY SQUARED

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

404 12TH AVENUE SOUTH

Popular Items

Classic$14.98
red sauce, mozzarella
Roni Supreme$19.26
pepperoni, Calabrian chiles
Le Big Matt$18.19
double-stack beef patties,American cheese, Sammy Sauce, greens & pickles on a pretzel bun!
Colony$19.80
pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey
Cheesy Garlic Sticks$10.70
served with spicy tomato sauce
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
Caesar Salad$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
Kale Italian$13.91
baby kale, olive, marinated artichoke, peppadew peppers, sunflower seeds, champagne vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts$16.05
pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing
Vodka Pizza$14.98
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino

Location

404 12TH AVENUE SOUTH

NASHVILLE TN

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
