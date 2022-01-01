Tealux Cafe
Leave you feeling refreshed!
7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505
Popular Items
Location
7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505
Norfolk VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pollard's Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Sabor Caribeño
Come in and enjoy!
Philly Style Steaks & Subs
Come in and enjoy!
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
A family-oriented restaurant with great food and extraordinary service. We boast of an extensive menu with an extensive menu selections to offer our guests.