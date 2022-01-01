Go
Toast

Tealux Cafe

Leave you feeling refreshed!

7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Islander$6.50
Jasmine Tea with Passion Fruit, Mango, Pineapple. Comes with Fruit Jelly & Magic Boba
Cookies n' Cream Smoothie$6.50
Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50
Our own recipe for Jasmine milk tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Special Combination / Banh Mi Dac Biet$6.00
Pate, Char Siu, Pork Roll, Pork Floss
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk$5.50
Our own special fresh milk recipe with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Honey Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50
Honey Jasmine milk tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Thai Tea$5.50
Thai tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Grilled Pork / Banh Mi Thit Heo Nuong$5.50
Tealux Signature Milk Tea$5.50
Black milk tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Popcorn Chicken$5.50

Location

7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505

Norfolk VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pollard's Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sabor Caribeño

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Philly Style Steaks & Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

No reviews yet

A family-oriented restaurant with great food and extraordinary service. We boast of an extensive menu with an extensive menu selections to offer our guests.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston