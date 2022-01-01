Go
Toast

Filomena’s Lakeview

A charming, family-owned Italian eatery in an historic inn featuring Homemade, Hand-rolled Gnocchi, Spicy Shrimp and Crab Diablo and Wood Oven Roasted Whole Bronzino. A full service bar and beautiful three season patio are sure to make your dining experience memorable.

1738 Cooper Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1738 Cooper Street

Deptford NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sabrina's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rowhome Coffee - Front Street

No reviews yet

Our Front Street takeout window - Pickup and Delivery only

Hank's Philly

No reviews yet

Asian Eats and Treats

Kanella

No reviews yet

Mediterranean Feast

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston