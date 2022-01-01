The Sicilian Oven

Go
Popular Items

Pasta Ala Vodka$14.00
Pasta tossed in vodka based pink cream sauce with diced prosciutto
LG Boss$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil
Single Rice Ball$5.00
House made balls of risotto, coated in crispy panko breading, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, peas, & Bolognese. Served with a side of Bolognese sauce
SM Cheese Pizza$13.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
LG Sicilian Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
Homemade Meatballs (2)$12.00
Two homemade meatballs tossed in Pomodoro sauce
LG Cheese Pizza$16.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
SM Wood Fired Wings (10)$16.00
Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish
Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a house made Caesar dressing
SM Sicilian Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette

Location

Lighthouse Point FL

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
