Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
Historic Springfield upscale casual restaurant featuring Chef Kenny Gilbert's signature Fried Chicken, Biscuits & Champagne Cocktails.
Location
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
