Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar

Historic Springfield upscale casual restaurant featuring Chef Kenny Gilbert's signature Fried Chicken, Biscuits & Champagne Cocktails.

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street

Popular Items

The Caribbean Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
Korean Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
FB Hot Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
The Flavor Bomb Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
The Flavor Bomb Sandwich, only$9.99
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh tossed in Flavor Bomb Sauce, Truffle Smoked Gouda Biscuit with Chives, Assorted Pickled Vegetables
FB Hot Sandwich, only$9.99
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh tossed in FB Hot Sauce, Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles
Korean Sandwich, only$9.99
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Gochujang Honey Sauce, topped Benne Seeds, Kimchi Watermelon Rind
The Classic Sandwich, only$9.99
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh, Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles
The Classic Sandwich, combo$16.98
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
FL/GA Boy Sandwich, only$9.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Drop Biscuit, Cane Syrup Butter, Dill Pickles
Location

Jacksonville FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
