Blue Bowl - Costa Mesa

The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

3033 Bristol Street, Ste.112

Popular Items

Lazy Blue
Our signature bowl, the Lazy Blue (12oz, 16oz, 24oz), features
Acai, Pitaya, and Blue Chia Pudding, alongside Pumpkin Flax granola (Or Hemp when Pumpkin is not available), Strawberries, Blueberries and Bananas, Almond Butter, Organic Almonds, Organic Goji Berry, Organic Cacao, Organic Hemp Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds and Organic Date Honee.
Blue Bites$4.75
Our fresh, made-in-house protein bites! Ingredients - Dates. Rolled Oats, Chia Seeds, Ground Flax, Maple, Vanilla, Cashew Butter, Almonds, Coconut Flakes. Perfect for a quick snack to keep you going. Comes in pack of 5 bites.
The Butter
Is there a better butter than THE BUTTER?! Unlikely! A combination of fresh almond and cashew butters, plus dates, flax seeds, cacao, cinnamon and vanilla. Your breakfast toast just got real.
Available in our 12, 16, and 24oz bowls!
Please keep refrigerated at home.
Please note: we add 30 cents to help cover higher online credit card fees and extra packaging for pickup/delivery. The good news: we don't charge tax!
Location

3033 Bristol Street, Ste.112

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
