Lotta Burger
Come in and enjoy!
7575 Highway 614
Popular Items
Location
7575 Highway 614
Moss Point MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mo'Bay Beignet - Food Truck - Mobile, AL
Making Mobile Sweeter!
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Come on in and enjoy!
Tillys Dance Club
Come in and enjoy!
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest Rotisserie Chicken and Beef/Lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Here, every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients. Our specialties are stone toasted flatbread sandwiches, bowls, homemade soups, and orzo pastas.