Franklin Rd Restaurant

CHICKEN LENTIL SOUP$4.50
So delicious! Enjoy the most delicious savory bowl. Soup is homemade with chicken, lentils, carrots, onions, and braised vegetables. Can also be veganized.
EMPANADAS$9.00
3 savory dough pastries filled w/ your choice of chicken, beef or vegetables, served with a hardboiled egg, shredded cabbage, salsa fresca and Franklin Rd sauce
STUFFED PORTABELLA MUSHROOM$12.00
grilled balsamic marinated jumbo portabella mushrooms topped w/ braised vegetables, feta cheese, lentils, and tabouli style quinoa served with green salad
AVOCADO LENTIL SALAD$11.00
avocado, lentils, red quinoa, vegetables, herbs, lemon juice, olive oil, and feta cheese
FRANKLIN CRAFT BURGER$11.00
house-seasoned ground beef burger, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese or cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun, spread w/ chipotle & rocoto pepper mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and served with housemade fries
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
house seasoned chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, jalapeños and fresh spinach, on ciabatta bread, spread w/ chipotle & rocoto pepper mayonaise and served w/ housemade fries
house fries$3.50
TURKEY AVOCADO BLT WRAP$9.00
fresh turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Franklin Rd sauce, and chipotle rocoto mayonnaise, wrapped w/ spinach tortilla, and home fries
RICE FLOUR & CHEESE POCKETS (AREPAS)$10.00
two rice flour pockets stuffed w/mozzarella cheese and your choice of beef, chicken or vegetables and served with grilled salsa fresca

28 Franklin Rd SW

Roanoke VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
