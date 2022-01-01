Stuggy's
Come in and enjoy!
1928 Fleet Street
Location
1928 Fleet Street
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fat Tiger / Old Boy
We're Fat Tiger x Old Boy x El Tigre, three unique bars and eateries at Broadway Market.
Rye Baltimore
Artisanal cocktails & contemporary fare in the heart of historic Fells Point.
Friends and Family
Currently available for carry out plant-based comfort food.
Duck Duck Goose
Duck Duck Goose brings a fresh take on the classic French brasserie, focusing on seasonal ingredients prepared through simple, time-honored cooking methods. Savor delicious, expertly-prepared cuisine spanning classical to modern Parisian influences.
Our restaurant offers a casually elegant dining room, as well as an outdoor patio for the true bistro experience. Come experience Duck Duck Goose, Fells Point newest neighborhood gem.