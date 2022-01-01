Gennaro's Eatery
Italian cuisine pick up and delivery
12 Blanchard Rd
Popular Items
Location
12 Blanchard Rd
Quincy MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spettus Steakhouse Quincy, MA
Come in and enjoy!
The Townshend
The Townshend on wheels!
Come visit us at Kilroy Square!
Thursday - Saturday
3PM - 9PM
Idle Hour
Parked on Quincy’s Hancock Street, Idle Hour offers a funky take on everything from the bar’s imaginative cocktails to its perplexing character, in both dishes and decor. The menu is composed of new-age globally inspired flavors catering to the senses.
The atmosphere is a comfortable, nostalgic vibe, with warm brick walls, a hand-crafted teak bar, coupled with textures and patterns to wrap it all up. Gather a group of friends to sit on our long communal table, or share a more low-key experience with our smaller tables.
Tokenfire
Come in and enjoy!