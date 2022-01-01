Go
Tacos 1986 Beverly

The Best Tacos in LA

7235 Beverly Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Asada Vampiro$5.00
5" Handmade corn tostada, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera topped with handmade corn tostada.
Adobada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Mushroom Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Asada Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Pollo Taco$3.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
La Fresa$0.75
Our Spicy Salsa Made with Chile de Arbol, Chile Serrano and fresh Strawberries. Gluten Free.
Asada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Adobada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Adobada Perron$5.00
5" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita topped with beans.
La Verde$0.50
Made with Fresh Tomatilllo, Chile Serrrano, Garlic and Cilantro. Gluten Free

Location

7235 Beverly Boulevard

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
