Burger Burger

209 E. Main

Popular Items

Fries$3.50
Side of fries.
Coke$2.50
Texas Smokehouse$16.75
1/3 lb beef patty, Double bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato on a potato bun.
Fredericks-Burger$14.75
1/3 lb beef patty, sauerkraut, spicy brow mustard, pickles, German sausage, lettuce and tomato on a potato bun.
Dr. Pepper$2.50
Sprite$2.50
Big Dirty B$16.75
1/3 lb beef patty, house-made chili, guacamole, queso, crispy onion rings, and a roasted jalapeño on a jalapeño cheddar bun
Old Fashioned$11.50
1/3 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a potato bun.
Cup of Soup$5.50
Bowl of Soup$8.50

Fredericksburg TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
