Hive Sushi
come enjoy some delicious sushi snd snacks from the kitchen. The sushi bar is open Sunday - Thursday 5pm to 10pm and Friday and Saturday 5pm - 11pm
1065 14th St
Location
1065 14th St
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Morning Glory
"There should be a warning posted at the door of Morning Glory. The surgeon general should at least crush some of their Japanese soufflé pancakes and determine whether the interior decor causes seizures or vertigo. It’s explosive and flamboyant. The 30-foot electric-pink neon flower lording over the main dining room is what would happen if Georgia O’Keefe took up sculpture after seeing Daft Punk in Vegas. Rose-colored retro lamps compete with a pink Champagne vending machine for space in your Insta stories. It’s like drinking mezcal bloody marys (with creamy celery foam) inside Elton John’s mental state in the 1970s." –Troy Johnson
Soleluna
SoleLuna Café was born from a passion for the Italian restaurant experience. Day and night, we invite you to taste the authenticity.At SoleLuna Cafe, we're more than ready to serve you delicious dishes made with traditional Italian flavors. With our commitment to fresh ingredients and selective drinks menu, we make sure to deliver a perfect dining experience every time you dine with us.
The Taco Stand
Hecho a Mano!
Gaslamp Fish House
Come in and enjoy!