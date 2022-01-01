Hive Sushi

Morning Glory

"There should be a warning posted at the door of Morning Glory. The surgeon general should at least crush some of their Japanese soufflé pancakes and determine whether the interior decor causes seizures or vertigo. It’s explosive and flamboyant. The 30-foot electric-pink neon flower lording over the main dining room is what would happen if Georgia O’Keefe took up sculpture after seeing Daft Punk in Vegas. Rose-colored retro lamps compete with a pink Champagne vending machine for space in your Insta stories. It’s like drinking mezcal bloody marys (with creamy celery foam) inside Elton John’s mental state in the 1970s." –Troy Johnson

