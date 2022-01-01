Go
Toast

Portsmouth Book & Bar

Book & Bar is a bookstore, cafe, bar, and live music venue tucked in the heart of downtown Portsmouth, NH.

40 Pleasant St

No reviews yet

Location

40 Pleasant St

Portsmouth NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)

No reviews yet

Thank you for your order!

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

la carreta Portsmouth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Legends Billiards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston