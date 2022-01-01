Portsmouth Book & Bar
Book & Bar is a bookstore, cafe, bar, and live music venue tucked in the heart of downtown Portsmouth, NH.
40 Pleasant St
Location
40 Pleasant St
Portsmouth NH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)
Thank you for your order!
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club
Come in and enjoy!
la carreta Portsmouth
Come in and enjoy!
Legends Billiards
Come in and enjoy!