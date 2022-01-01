Go
Elmhurst Hall

119 North York Street

Popular Items

Rose Lemonade$4.00
Fresh-Cut Skinny Fries$6.00
Five Crisp Bacon-Wrapped, Sausage- Stuffed Dates$11.00
Roadhouse Fried Chicken: One Tender, One Drumstick, One Wing & Seasonal Slaw$20.00
Jerk Chicken Wrap & Mango Wrap & Small Fries$14.00
Sparkling Elderberry$4.00
Zing Zang Smashburger Minis & Small Fries$14.00
Lake Michigan Smoked Whitefish Dip + Tortilla Chips$6.00
Jumbo Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Fried Chicken Ceasar Wrap & Small Fries$14.00
119 North York Street

Elmhurst IL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
