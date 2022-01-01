Go
Toast

Sam's Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

931 108th Avenue Northeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quinoa Bowl$14.00
Arugula, Basil, Quinoa, Carrot, Edamame, Avocado, Green Onion, Almonds, Tomato and Feta tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
The Southwest$15.00
Spinach and Cabbage tossed in our Creamy Chipotle Dressing with Pumpkin Seeds, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Avocado, Cilantro and Fresh Corn Tortilla Strips
Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
1/2 Pound of Breaded Gulf Shrimp tossed in our Wing Sauce served with a side of Bleu Cheese
Fries$6.95
Aloha Burger$16.00
One of our Juicy Burgers Marinated in Teriyaki Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Clucks and Fries$12.00
4 Breaded Chicken Tenders and Fries
Loaded Fries$9.95
Tater Tots$6.95
Taco Salad$14.00
House Made Tortilla Bowl filled with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Beef, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Sam's Cheese Burger$16.00
White Vermont Cheddar, Pickles, Lettuce, Diced Onion, Tomato, topped with Sam's Secret Sauce
See full menu

Location

931 108th Avenue Northeast

Bellevue WA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Forum Social House

No reviews yet

Bellevue's newest entertainment headquarters. Game on in our Topgolf Swing Suites, Compete with your friends on our innovative Par1 minigolf course, Dance the night away in Rockwell Sound Lounge, and enjoy our award winning chefs mouthwatering food and drinks.
Can't stay and dine with us? Order online and we will have your meal prepared and ready for you to pick up.

Pasta & Co

No reviews yet

Often described as “gourmet take-out and food shops,” Pasta & Co stores are convenient neighborhood sources for ready-to-eat-or-heat foods made daily in our kitchens.

For over thirty-five years, Pasta & Co has been serving up everyday meals, as well as celebratory ones. There is an entire menu of fresh foods from appetizers to soups, salads to entrees and desserts, along with a line of frozen foods ranging from ready-to-bake pizza and cookie doughs, delicious entrees like our popular lasagnes, and amazing desserts.

Pasta & Co only produces and sells foods made with ingredients we trust, are proud of, and would eat ourselves. It’s just authentic and original food, full of flavor.

Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue

No reviews yet

Located on the 21st floor of the Bank of America building in the Bellevue Place complex, guests enjoy stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, downtown Bellevue, and the Seattle skyline from our outdoor decks while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and a selection of high-end spirits from our Prime 21 Spirits Lounge.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston