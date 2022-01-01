Go
Toast

Mongiello's Pizza and Wings

The place to go in Santa Ana pizza, wings, fries, subs, and salads. We use hand crafted all fresh ingredients and real Mongiello's family recipes.

604 E. Dyer Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Cheesy Bread$6.00
Garlic parmesan and mozzarella breadsticks served with pizza sauce on the side.
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Vegetarian. A cheesy selection that is plain fantastic.
12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.
Fries$3.50
6 wings & Half Cheese Pizza$15.00
Hawaiian Pizza$14.50
Canadian bacon and pineapple. A classic combination. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.
Mongiello's Hot Wings$9.00
Spicy. Rich, one of kind, blow your mind, Mongiello's wing sauce drenched over super thick and juicy wings. Jumbo Wings (Average 6 Per Pound)
Fresh Garlic Parm Wings$9.00
Mild version of the lip smacking Mongiello's hot wings. Tossed in our fresh minced garlic sauce and topped with aged parmesan cheese. Taste great with ranch, barbecue, or blue cheese sauces.
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
One topping pepperoni pizza. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.
Mongiello's Mighty Meat$15.00
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoncini all over super stretchy melted mozzarella. 12" Medium size pizza. Feeds 1-2 People. All pizzas are made with Mongiello's thick, light and crispy crust.
Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
Add anything you want to your 12" cheese pizza.

Location

604 E. Dyer Rd.

Santa Ana CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Hunter's Cafe and Bakery

No reviews yet

We are an organic cafe and scratch bakery. We offer a variety of diet specific pastries (keto, GF, paleo, vegan) as well as sandwiches and coffee. Come in or order online!

Rafael's Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza made from scratch, hand tossed, stretched and made to order using the finest ingredients.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston